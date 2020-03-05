It’s curtains for 12th edition of BIFFes

The twelfth edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), which began on February 26 and saw over 225 films from 60 countries being screened, concluded on Wednesday. This year, the film festival faced several problems as the registration system was moved online. To add to the confusion, it saw the highest footfall, with over 11,000 registrations.

Suneel Puranik, chairperson of the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, said they were working on seeking international accreditation for BIFFes and hoped that they would receive it next year.

Governor Vajubhai R. Vala, who presided over the closing ceremony and gave away the awards, said films were not only a source of entertainment but also a medium for propagating humanitarian values.

He advised the State government to empower the Kannada film industry through infrastructure and funding to ensure it flourishes. Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan promised that the government would work towards building a world-class film city.