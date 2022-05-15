It’s back to school for students in Karnataka from May 16

A classroom of the Government Kannada Model Primary School at Ganganagar in Bengaluru being readied ahead of school reopening. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

May 15, 2022

Government and aided schools to welcome back students with sweets, midday meals, and cultural events

After 35 days of summer vacation, students in Karnataka will be heading back to classes as all schools — State and Central boards — reopen for the academic year 2022-23 on Monday. It is going to be a festive atmosphere in many schools. As per the instructions of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), all government and aided schools are planning to welcome the students with midday meals, sweets, and even cultural events. The schools will be decorated with flowers and rangoli. The DPI has even set up teams in each taluk to pay surprise visits to schools and examine the arrangements.

Due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, schools were closed for nearly two years. Without any physical classes, students had lost learning skills. For recovery of learning skills, the DPI has been implementing ‘Kalika Chetarike’ (Learning recovery) programme for students of classes I to X, and ‘Vidya Pravesh’ for students of classes I to III for those entering the school environment for the first time. Private school managements are planning to implement bridge courses for all the students.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said, “We successfully conducted meetings with all the teachers, School Development and Monitoring Committee members and local elected representatives in all the districts regarding the grand opening of schools. We got a positive response from everyone. Due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, schools were closed for two years and students have lost their learning skills. To fill this learning gap, the DPI is implementing Kalika Chetarike in all the schools and has already given training to all the teachers in this regard.”

On the other hand, private managements are preferring to follow COVID-19 norms and have sanitised the classrooms. Wearing mask, thermal scanning, and using sanitiser have been made compulsory for all the students and staff. .

Mansoor Ali Khan, president of Delhi Public School, said, “There is no compromise with COVID-19 norms. We strictly follow all the protocols. To fill the learning gap, we are implementing bridge courses for all the students.”

Private schools too are excited to welcome back students. D. Shashikumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools, said, “Students are happy and parents are very eager to send their children to school. But the real challenge is loss of academics and motivation, and providing counselling and vaccination. According to the government instructions, we will make necessary arrangements to vaccinate all students over the age of 12.”

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation too has come forward to help school students by extending the validity of the previous year’s bus pass up to June 30.