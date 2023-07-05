It’s a ‘tunnel vision’, says expert

July 05, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Many urban mobility experts and activists have slammed the idea of tunnel roads, or rather providing more infrastructure for private vehicles.

Ashish Verma, convener, IISc. Sustainable Transportation Lab, slammed the idea of converting the proposed elevated corridor network into tunnel roads, terming it an idea “worse than the elevated corridor”.

“It lacks any scientific basis and logic, and is a total disregard for long-term and sustainable solutions required for the city. It is a result of shortsightedness or in other words “tunnel vision” of those who are ideating and promoting such solutions,” he said. However, he added that what was required for a long-term and sustainable decongestion plan for core city areas was a tunnel metro, which was already part of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan of BMRCL.

Another traffic expert M.N. Srihari said that tunnel roads were not suited for a city of Bengaluru’s magnitude. “Most of the tunnel roads are built in smaller cities or countries to crisscross the area. Going the tunnel route for long stretches in Bengaluru will pose a lot of practical challenges including safety issues and accessibility in case of an emergency,” he said.

Urban mobility activist Srinivas Alavilli said the city was in a good place presently given that the tech corridor has got metro connectivity and more metro corridors are set to open shortly. BMTC has got an overnight fillip due to the Shakti scheme and suburban rail is finally taking off, he said and argued that tunnel roads of this magnitude would disrupt this.

“The time to think of tunnel roads is not now. We need to build the metro and suburban rail fully, add 6,000 more buses and provide infrastructure for cycles and pedestrians and then consider tunnel roads where there is no public transport and the road network is grossly inadequate,” he said.

