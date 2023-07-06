It’s a tough road ahead for Channapatna’s toy makers

July 06, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The row of lacquered wooden horses stabled outside the Jai Sri Navaneetha Krishna Toys Emporium seem to look forlornly out onto the main road, empty, save for the occasional truck or tractor trundling past. Inside, K. Channappa Gowda, the proprietor of this toy shop in Channapatna, looks equally forlorn; his business has fallen by nearly 80-90% since the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was inaugurated on March 12, 2023.

“Channapatna is known for being the house of toys,” he says, recalling how there was a time in the not-so-distant past when travellers on their way to Mysuru, Madikeri or Mandya inevitably made a pit stop at Channapatna. “Now business is down as no vehicles are coming into this town,” recalls Gowda, who has been running his toy business for nearly 50 years. “Only old customers who already know about this shop are now coming here.”

Gowda is one of the many inhabitants of this small town in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district who have been struggling to make ends meet since the expressway opened four months ago. Like many other iconic local businesses, including the restaurants serving thatte idlis, Mysore Pak and Maddur vadas, all staple stops for road trippers, the Channapatna toy-makers have been badly affected by this new expressway.

Karthik Vaidyanathan, principal designer and founder of Varnam Craft Collective, a craft design studio with stores in both Bengaluru and Mysuru, says that with few signages and no promotion on the new highway, people end up simply bypassing the town. “It has been 12 years since I started working with artisans here. But it continues to be a struggle because they have been dealing with so many issues, one after the other,” he says, listing some of them — demonetisation, the GST increase and then COVID-19. “This is another big blow,” believes Mr. Vaidyanathan.

In the town of toys

It all began with a wooden tiger. At least that is how the legend goes, says M. Bhupathy, the managing trustee and secretary of the Shilpa Trust, a social welfare organisation established in 1992 to help the artisans of Channapatna. “A guest from Persia gifted this toy to Tipu Sultan,” recounts Bhupathy, who runs a unit at the Channapatna Craft Park. Apparently, the Tiger of Mysore, as the 18th Century ruler who fought the British was called, was so enamoured with the craft that he sought to impart it to the artisans of his own land, inviting Persians to come and train these local artisans, says Bhupathi, the 5th generation of his family to be associated with this craft.

Over the centuries, the wooden lacquerware industry of Channapatna has gone through a rather tumultuous journey, dealing with multiple changes and upheavals. Despite positive developments, such as more consumer awareness of the craft, focused design interventions, a GI certification, government-led training programmes, a sizeable export market and even the establishment of the crafts park, the first of its kind in the country, the struggle continues for many artisans.

The reasons for this are the usual ones faced by craftspeople all over India: changing market preferences, the influx of cheap imports from China, inadequate government support, lack of innovation and quality control in some clusters, and faults in the supply chain. This, in turn, has led to artisans abandoning their craft and becoming daily wage or industrial workers. “Many of them join the ready-made garment business in Bengaluru,” points out Mr. Bhupathy, who puts the current number of artisans at around 5,000. “The number of artisans is decreasing day by day,” he reiterates.

This, clearly, is being reflected in the larger retail industry, as Suresh Babu, a visitor from Chennai who is visiting the town after five years, recently found out. “My last experience back then was so good. I bought a lot of toys for my children,” says Mr. Babu, who admits to being disappointed by the options available on his second visit. “I am not able to find many of the shops that I remember,” he says.

Expressway and other woes

Wood dust flies into the air at a small workshop in Channapatna Hameed M., a local artisan, places a slim, hollow cylinder of seasoned hale mara or ivory wood on the lathe, shaping and smoothening it into a bangle. Then, as the lathe continues to turn, he holds a stick of lac, into which vegetable dye has been added, to the tawny bangle, turning it a gleaming Prussian blue.

Mr. Hameed, who has been making wooden lacquerware for the last 30 years, ever since he was trained by the government in 1992, has watched the ebb and flow of the industry through the decades. COVID-19, he recalls, was terrible for the artisans, who lost work and were forced to take loans, often from money lenders, to sustain themselves. “So many factories closed down during COVID-19,” remembers Mr. Hameed, pointing out that even when those that reopened did so at a reduced capacity. “There would be just 2 or 3 people in an 8-machine unit,” he says.

Things were just about limping back to normal finally when the expressway was opened. “The production in many factories has come down again,” he points out. Since many of these units supplied their wares to local shops, which were no longer getting business from road-tripping tourists, the overall industry is struggling. ‘Now we have to deal with this all over again.”

It isn’t just repaying the loans taken during the lockdown that worries Pallavi S., an artisan herself, who started this workshop three months ago with aid from the Varnam Craft Collective. “There have been a lot of issues with power in Channapatna after the expressway started,” she says, pointing out that since the lathes run on electricity and she cannot afford a generator, a day-long power outage translates into an absolute loss for her and her employees. “We don’t even know whom to tell,” she says.

What future holds

There appears to be a marked difference in the outlook of the larger toy businesses in the craft park and the small-scale units that pepper the town. While Mr. Bhupathy, for instance, agrees that the expressway has impacted local business, he is more hopeful about the future. “Other than the local business, we also get domestic and international business,” he says, adding that the government has plans to start off a hub for the artisans on the expressway, which will draw more tourists to it.

Additionally, there are talks happening with the Tourism Department to establish organised visits to Channapatna, he says. “There is so much opportunity in this craft. People need to know how to utilise it,” believes Bhupathy, pointing out that if artisans are hardworking, innovative and skilled, they will make enough money. “There are people here earning anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹60,000 per month,” he claims.

Mr. Vaidyanathan, who has worked closely with multiple local clusters in the town, is less convinced. “The normal artisan does not have access to the craft park,” he says. Instead, it can only be afforded by the larger units who have the money and connection to get in, even if they are not artisans themselves. “It is difficult for regular artisans to become entrepreneurs,” he says, pointing out that for the craft to survive, artisans need basic hygiene factors like regular electricity, generators and subsidies. “The expressway is the last nail in the coffin,” he believes.