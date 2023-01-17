ADVERTISEMENT

ITPB to get direct access from Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station in Bengaluru

January 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated January 18, 2023 10:16 am IST - Bengaluru

BMRCL aims to start commercial operations between K.R. Puram and Whitefield by March, and from K.R. Puram to Baiyappanahalli by mid-year

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of ITPL in Whitefield. As per an agreement with BMRCL, ITPL will build a walkway that will help 55,000 professionals reach their workplaces from the station without crossing the road. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has signed an agreement with the Information Technology Park Ltd. (ITPL) to provide direct access from the concourse level of Pattandur Agrahara Metro Station to International Tech Park Bengaluru (ITPB).

As per the agreement, ITPL will build a walkway which will help over 55,000 professionals to reach their workplaces straight from the station without crossing the road. The BMRCL will approve the design of the walkway. An agreement in this regard was made on Tuesday.

A release said that for the first time, the BMRCL reached an agreement in providing direct access on Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield metro line.

The BMRCL is aiming to start commercial operations in two phases: by March, the line between K.R. Puram and Whitefield will be opened, and by mid-year, the rest of the line from K.R. Puram to Baiyappanahalli will be opened. The opening of the entire line is expected to benefit 3 to 3.5 lakh passengers per day. The total length of the extended purple line is 15 km. At present, the purple line is operational from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli. 

