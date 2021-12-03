ITI sets up 100-kW solar plant

Bengaluru

03 December 2021 01:24 IST

ITI Ltd. inaugurated a 100 KW capacity captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow recently. This plant, which was inaugurated by Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, chairman and MD, ITI Ltd., has been set up using solar panels which have been manufactured at ITI Ltd.’s state-of-the-art Solar Panel Manufacturing facility at Naini (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh, a release said.

Solar power plants with capacities ranging from 300 KW to 1.5 MW will be installed at multiple locations of ITI like Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur (Gonda), Pallakad, and Bengaluru.

Mr. Agarwal said, “This is ITI’s first captive roof-top solar power plant which has been built using its own manufactured solar panels. We would like to replicate this in our other units as well. Apart from bringing down the power consumption bill, what is important is the reduction of carbon-dioxide.”

Mr. Agarwal added, “With the installation of this 100-kW solar plant, the estimated reduction in carbon dioxide emission is almost 110 tonnes per year. Installing a roof-top solar plant has become a very viable solution to secure against the ever increasing cost of power. India is at an inflection point in transitioning to renewables and ITI would like to contribute by adopting renewable energy for economic and environmental benefits," Mr. Agarwal further added.