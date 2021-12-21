ITI receives ₹433 cr. work order from Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru

21 December 2021 01:36 IST

Multitechnology public sector firm ITI Ltd. on Monday said it received a ₹432.97 crore work order from Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation Limited, a Government of Tamil Nadu undertaking, to implement phase-II of BharatNet in the State.

The scope of the work includes various works for broadband connectivity under BharatNet Phase-II in Tamil Nadu for Package D, as per an ITI media statement.

As the contract, ITI would be covering 10 districts, 109 blocks, 3103 Gram Panchayats and 845 revenue villages across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu to provide a minimum of 1 Gbps bandwidth service.

The package would also include radio connectivity for Gram Panchayats that cannot be connected through fiber, implementation of horizontal connectivity to government premises, schools, and primary health centres (PHCs).

Around 15000 kilo metres of fiber cable would be laid, that includes underground and aerial fiber to connect Gram Panchayats with blocks, district centers, and state headquarter, said ITI.

BharatNet project is aimed at providing high-speed broadband connectivity to the 250,000 Gram Panchayats in the country in an effort to provide broadband connectivity to all the villages in the country.