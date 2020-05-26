Bengaluru

ITI Ltd. makes face shields; to be provided to healthcare setups, local administration

The company plans to provide face shields to airports, municipal corporations, police departments, state governments, corporates in the second phase

To strengthen the government’s Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and to prevent the spread of coronavirus, ITI Limited, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Communications, has started manufacturing face shields at its Bengaluru-based unit.

The 3D designed face shield provides protection to the facial area including eyes, nose and mouth from sprays and droplets. The indigenous face shield allows for hassle-free respiration.

Commenting on the steps taken by the company, R.M. Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, ITI Limited, said, “ITI has joined the fight against coronavirus as the number of positive cases in the country are increasing everyday and being country’s first PSU we have an obligation to extend help to corona warriors across the country. The company is now capable of producing half a million face shields a month which may be extended to 1.5 million face shields per month in the coming days”.

“In the first phase, the company is providing these face shields to various healthcare setups, educational institutes, NGOs and local administrations on complementary basis. In the second phase, we are planning to provide these to various organisations such as airports, municipal corporations, police departments, state governments, corporates etc.,” Mr. Agarwal added.

