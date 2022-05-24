ITI graduate arrested for stealing bikes

The Bharati Nagar police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered 10 bikes worth ₹4 lakh from him.

The accused Lakshmipathy, a native of Kuppam in A.P., is an ITI graduate and was working at a factory in Hosur. Investigations revealed that the accused was into cricket betting and incurred huge losses. To recover the loss, he started stealing bikes parked in front of houses and sold them at throwaway prices to repay the debt. Based on a vehicle theft case reported, the police tracked down the accused and recovered the bikes.

In a similar incident, the Basaveshwara Nagar police arrested two habitual offenders and recovered eight bikes worth ₹6.5 lakh from them. The accused Mohammed Irshad and Farid Khan used to steal bikes parked in front of houses and sell them to their contacts.