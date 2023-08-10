HamberMenu
Items seized from IMA Group stolen from building in Bengaluru

According to the complainant, officials had stored the seized items in the basement of IMA gold office and sealed the building. Security guards were deployed

August 10, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Items seized from the IMA Group were stolen from the IMA gold building on Lady Curzon Road in Commercial Street in Bengaluru on August 8 despite round-the-clock security. Special officer and competent authority for IMA cases Krishna Udupa filed a complaint with the police on August 9.

According to him, officials had stored the seized items in the basement of IMA gold office and sealed the building. Security guards were deployed.

Between August 4 and August 8, someone gained entry into the building through a ventilator in the washroom. The culprit stole UPS batteries, wires, AC unit copper wires, and a D Link server, totally valued at ₹10,000.

Based on a complaint, the Commercial Street police have initiated an investigation and are trying to identify the accused through CCTV footage.

Earlier, in July 2021, medical equipment and furniture were stolen from Frontline multi-speciality hospital, belonging to IMA, on Venkataswamy Naidu Road in Shivajinagar.

Why is the IMA Group facing an investigation

IMA Group founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan had solicited deposits by promising returns ranging from 2.5% to 3% per month to investors, who are mainly from the Muslim community. The alleged scam came to light after a video of his statement, claiming that the investments have been lost, surfaced in June 2019.

