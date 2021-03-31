ITC Windsor becomes world’s first in LEED Zero Carbon

31 March 2021 08:11 IST

ITC Windsor became the first hotel in the world to be certified LEED Zero Carbon by US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Embodying the ethos of Responsible Luxury, ITC Hotels – the world's largest chain of luxury hotels with maximum number of LEED Platinum Certified properties – has now been accorded yet another distinction by the USGBC, making ITC Windsor, Bengaluru the first hotel in the world to achieve the LEED Zero Carbon Certification, as per a statement from the hospitality firm.

“While ITC Windsor was USGBC LEED Platinum certified under the Existing Building category in the year 2011, the hotel’s best practices on sustainability and focused approach has helped in furthering its green eco-system and has credited it with the defining distinction of now becoming the first hotel in the world to be LEED Zero Carbon certified,” it further said.

