IT raids continue, crores recovered from Bengaluru builder

October 15, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a continuation of the raids since Thursday, Income Tax (I-T) officials on Sunday searched an apartment in Kethamaranahalli at Rajajinagar belonging to a city-based builder and allegedly recovered cash worth several crores and incriminating documents from him.

The I-T officials questioned the builder to ascertain the source of the money and the documents pertaining to several immovable properties in and around the city. He has been issued a notice to appear before them for questioning and the officials are also probing the links of his business partners and their political affiliations.

The action is part of the operation carried out by I-T sleuths against several contractors since Thursday evening, which sparked off allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling and the opposition parties.

I-T sleuths raided the properties linked to R. Ambikapathy, the office-bearer of multiple contractors’ associations in Karnataka that had made the “40% commission” allegation against the previous BJP regime. He was also one of the contractors arrested, following a criminal defamation case filed by the former Minister Munirathna over corruption allegations, and later released.

