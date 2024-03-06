ADVERTISEMENT

IT quiz Tech Bytes for engineering students in Karnataka from March 19, final on April 5

March 06, 2024 11:13 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - BENGALURU

The quiz, organised by TCS and BITES, is open to engineering students (BE or BTech) of all streams and semesters in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BMS college students Sonal Saldanha and Arvind who won TCS Tech Bytes Quiz final in 2014. | Photo Credit: File photo

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the Board for IT Education Standards (BITES), an autonomous body promoted by the Government of Karnataka in association with IT industries and educational institutions, are jointly organising the 15th edition of TCS Tech Bytes – the Engineering IT Quiz.

The quiz is open to engineering students (BE or BTech) of all streams and semesters in Karnataka.

Each institution can send up to 20 students to participate in the regional finals of the quiz. There is no participation fee.

Entries have to be sent by the respective institutions on or before March 11 to: bitesitquiz@gmail.com. Ph: 080-41235889.

The regional level quiz will be organised at six locations: Mangaluru – March 19, Mysuru – March 21, Kalaburagi – March 26, Dharwad – March 28, Tumakuru – April 2, and Bengaluru – April 5.

The State final will be organised in Bengaluru on April 5. 

