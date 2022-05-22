It is ‘Republic of Yelahanka’, says Kumaraswamy

He says residents have been threatened by local legislator against talking about rain-related problems

Accusing that one community in Yelahanka has been targeted, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday called the area as the ‘Republic of Yelahanka’ where residents have been threatened by the local legislator to not talk about the rain-related problems that they face.

“When I went to see the rain damage in Kendriya Vihar apartment, none of the rain damage victims came forward to speak about their problems. This surprised me. I received information that the local legislator and his followers had threatened the residents against meeting me and complaining. The residents have been threatened that if they complained, their apartment complex would be demolished,” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted.

In Chikkabettahalli, he tweeted, “I saw areas without asphalted roads, street lights and without infrastructure facilities since the residents there did not vote for the legislator. The area has been completely ignored. I had never seen such a bad politics.” He said that one community has been neglected in Yelahanka, which was built by Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda. He threatened to sit on a dharna if basic amenities are not provided in the area within a month.

The former Chief Minister said the credit of converting the Silicon City into a swimming pool goes to the BJP, which discriminated against constituencies in providing grants. “The areas that came under water were where the money was spent.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy, who has been touring rain-affected areas in Bengaluru, said he would write to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the travails he has heard during his city rounds. “I will wait for a month to see how the government will respond. If government does not respond, a Janandolana will be launched against the government.”