‘IT industry likely to hire 2 lakh people in 2018’

India’s information technology industry may add between 1.8 lakh and 2 lakh jobs in 2018, mainly as a result of digitisation, according to staffing firm, TeamLease Services.

“2017 was a year of disruption for telecom and IT industry,” Alka Dhingra, general manager, IT Staffing, said in a statement. “As things are beginning to settle, the hiring sentiments are expected to improve. Some of the reasons for the optimism are positive factors such as improvements in financial services and digital businesses.”

She said an increase in investments in digitisation and automation would lead to growth in business. The companies, which had closed their branches, are either revamping and opening at other locations as per the demands of the market and hiring people with a right mix of skill sets, Ms. Dhingra said.

About 20% more employers in sectors such as mobile manufacturing, fintech and start-ups, are likely to hire in 2018 at both junior and mid-levels, according to the company’s 2018 IT Hiring Outlook.

“As India is heading towards Digital India, the industry requires 50% more workforce equipped with digital skills,” Ms. Dhingra said. The opportunities in digital technology includes government initiatives, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Artificial intelligence alone will create 2.3 million jobs globally by 2020.

Modern cloud-based applications and frameworks that offer scalability and interoperability will see a huge demand for reskilling in 2018, according to the report.