Bengaluru

IT firm manager booked

A 35-year-old IT company employee has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her manager for allegedly mentally harassing her for months by seeking sexual favours. Based on her complaint on Monday, the Whitefield police registered an FIR against the manager, Srikant Ganesan.

Dec 23, 2019

