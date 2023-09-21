ADVERTISEMENT

IT firm employee in Bengaluru booked for forcing female friend to convert

September 21, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hebbagodi police have registered an FIR against a 33-year-old IT company employee for allegedly forcing his female friend to convert on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, identified as Murif Ashraf Baig, a native of Srinagar and working in the city, promised court marriage, had a relationship with her and even borrowed a huge amount of money before trying to convert her, said the police.

The police said the accused started harassing the victim, who also worked in a tech firm in the city. When she objected, he began to threaten her with dire consequences. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached Bellandur police on September 8 through social media and sought help.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police recorded her statement and transferred the case to Hebbagodi for further investigations. The police have registered an FIR and initiated probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US