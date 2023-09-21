HamberMenu
IT firm employee in Bengaluru booked for forcing female friend to convert

September 21, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Hebbagodi police have registered an FIR against a 33-year-old IT company employee for allegedly forcing his female friend to convert on the pretext of marriage.

The accused, identified as Murif Ashraf Baig, a native of Srinagar and working in the city, promised court marriage, had a relationship with her and even borrowed a huge amount of money before trying to convert her, said the police.

The police said the accused started harassing the victim, who also worked in a tech firm in the city. When she objected, he began to threaten her with dire consequences. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim approached Bellandur police on September 8 through social media and sought help.

The police recorded her statement and transferred the case to Hebbagodi for further investigations. The police have registered an FIR and initiated probe.

