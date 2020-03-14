COVID-19 | IT companies told to allow staff to work from home

Following reports that some IT companies are yet to allow their employees to “work from home” despite an advisory from the government, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said another “strict” advisory will be issued to the companies.

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has already issued a strict advisory to the companies to allow ‘work from home’ facility to their employees as it is not advisable for employees to work in closed air-conditioned atmosphere. If any company is not following the advisory, we will talk to them and issue another ‘strict’ advisory,” the Minister said.

He said the companies should realise that in this scenario, there is a need to adopt a cohesive approach. “If IT companies do not understand the gravity of the situation, who else will in the context that most of the positive cases are among IT employees,” he said.

On Saturday, an orientation programme was held for medical college staff regarding COVID-19 infection prevention and control protocols and surveillance activities to support the health department.

IT/BT Minister’s appeal

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for IT/BT has also urged technology companies to make arrangements for their employees to work from home. The Department of Telecommunications has relaxed certain norms for Other Service Providers so that people can work from home.

“With these facilities, it now becomes easier for the industry to provide business continuity. We urge companies to encourage more and more employees to work from home to help decongest the workplace and strengthen Karnataka government’s concerted efforts for containment of COVID-19,” said the minister in a press release.