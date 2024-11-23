ADVERTISEMENT

Issues of heat, water scarcity and flooding, among others, flagged by Bengaluru’s migrant workers facing the brunt of climate change

Published - November 23, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives from various migrant communities across Bengaluru shared their daily struggles and the impact of climate change on their living conditions and livelihoods. | Photo Credit: file photo

Heat, water scarcity and flooding, inadequate housing, and lack of power supply were some of the issues flagged by migrant workers facing climate change in the city.

They were speaking at ‘Voices of the Voiceless: Centring Informal Workers/Migrant Communites’ Lived Experiences in the Climate Resilience Narrative and Actions’, a convention held on Friday by Jan Sahas in collaboration with BBMP Climate Acton Cell.

The aim of the event was to amplify the voices of migrant communities who are disproportionately affected by climate change and integrate their experiences into climate resilience strategies. Representatives from various migrant communities across the city shared their daily struggles and the impact of climate change on their living conditions and livelihoods. Extreme weather events, inadequate housing, and limited access to resources that affect their work and quality of life was discussed during the meeting.

A book that researched migrant workers in Bengaluru Coping with Climate was also released during the event. The report provides insights into their living conditions, employment status, and how they are affected by climate-related issues.

“The book explores how extreme weather events are already impacting internal migrants. It discusses the various ways these communities are adapting to changes in their environment, highlighting both the challenges they face and the strategies they employ to cope. It also shares powerful narratives from internal migrants who are navigating the impacts of climate change. Their stories illustrate resilience and adaptability, showcasing how they confront and manage the difficulties posed by extreme weather conditions,” said a press release by the organisers.

