Issue of slow pace of shifting of utilities raised

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath raised the issue of the slow pace of shifting of utilities, such as power lines, gas lines and optic fibre cables, drinking water and underground drainage lines. This, in turn, was delaying road restoration work, he said at the meeting which he chaired with BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, and senior officials from civic agencies.

Of the 110 villages where BWSSB is providing new drinking water and UGD lines, 16 come under the Yelahanka Assembly constituency. BWSSB officials were directed to submit the list of areas where pipeline work has been completed to the BBMP. This will help the civic body in taking up road restoration in those areas, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gupta directed officials to identify areas where rainwater had entered homes and was stagnating on roads.

Ahead of the monsoon months, the BBMP and BWSSB officials should coordinate and work on ensuring there is no flooding or water stagnation, besides desilting the connecting drains to the rajakaluves for smooth flow of water to the lakes. Shoulder drains should be maintained properly.

Potholes

Civic officials were also directed to monitor maintenance of main roads in the constituency. Service roads on Thanisandra Main Road are in a deplorable condition, as BWSSB pipeline work and 66 kV line work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. is still pending. Officials were directed to repair the service road to allow smooth vehicular movement.

Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, Vidyaranyapura Main Road, GKVK bi-directional Road, MS Palya Main Road and other main roads are riddled with potholes. Officials were directed to fill all potholes and repair the bad reaches.

The meeting also reviewed waste management and streetlights. SWM officials were directed to monitor and improve upon the segregation of waste at source, besides identify black spots and clean them up. Streetlights that are not functional should be repaired immediately, Mr. Gupta said.

COVID-19

There are 11 PHCs under Yelahanka Assembly constituency. The PHC doctors have been directed to monitor the testing of those with symptoms. In the event of cases being detected, the PHC should take up contact tracing and improve vaccination rate.