Issue advisories on transgender quota: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the State government to consider issuing directions or advisories to all boards, corporations, and other autonomous bodies for reserving 1% of posts for transgender persons on the lines of similar reservation provided in all types of government jobs.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition by Sangama, a society working for the welfare of the transgender community, and Nisha Gulur.

The petitioners had sought reservation in government jobs for transgenders as per the apex court’s 2014 judgment.

After the High Court took up the issue last year, the government in July this year amended Rule 9 of the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, to enable 1% reservation for transgenders in all government jobs.

When the notification of providing reservation for the transgender was produced before the court, the advocate for the petitioners said similar reservation should be provided in boards, corporations, and other autonomous agencies of the government.

Following this, the Bench directed the government to issue necessary directions or advisories to such independent bodies to which the government’s rules on reservation are not applicable.