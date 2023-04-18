ISRO to launch Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 satellite on April 22

April 18, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Singapore’s TeLEOS-2 satellite on April 22, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The launch which will be carried out by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is scheduled to take place at 2.19 p.m.

This launch will be the PSLV’s 55th mission and TeLEOS-2 is an Earth Observation Satellite developed by ST Engineering. This is the second satellite developed by ST Engineering to be launched by ISRO.

In 2015, ISRO launched TeLEOS-1, the first Singapore commercial Earth Observation Satellite, which was launched into a low Earth orbit for remote sensing applications. ISRO has so far launched nine satellites belonging to Singapore.

The PSLV-C55 is ISRO’s third launch this year and the last PSLV mission was in November last year.

The public can also witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery in Sriharikota by registering through the link : https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp

