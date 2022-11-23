  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO to launch nine satellites on November 26

November 23, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Earth Observation Satellite - 06 (EOS-06) and eight nano satellites on November 26.

According to the space agency, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C54) will launch the satellites at 11.56 a.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The EOS-6 is a third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series of satellites.

ISRO is launching this satellite to provide continuity to the services of Oceansat-2 spacecraft with enhanced payload specifications as well as in application areas.

The eight nano satellites include: ISRO Nano Satellite-2 for Bhutan (INS-2B), Anand, Astrocast (four satellites), and two Thybolt satellites. The INS-2B spacecraft will have two payloads namely NanoMx and APRS-Digipeater.

While the NanoMx is a multi-spectral optical imaging payload developed by Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad, the APRS-Digipeater payload has been jointly developed by the Department of Information Technology and Telecom-Bhutan and the UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

The Anand nano satellite developed by Bengaluru-based space start-up, Pixxel, is a technology demonstrator to demonstrate the capabilities and commercial applications of miniaturised Earth-observation cameras for Earth observation using a microsatellite in Low Earth Orbit.

Astrocast, developed by Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space, is a 3U spacecraft. It is a technology demonstrator satellite for the Internet of Things (IoT).

The U.S.-based Spaceflight has developed Thybolt which is a 0.5U spacecraft bus that includes a communication payload to enable rapid technology demonstration and constellation development for multiple users.

ISRO said that the PSLV-C54 will launch EOS-06 and the eight nano satellites into two different Sun-synchronous polar orbits .

“The primary satellite (EOS-06) will be separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently, a orbit change has been planned by using two orbit change thrusters introduced in the propulsion bay ring of the PSLV-C54. The passenger payloads will be separated in Orbit-2,” ISRO said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.