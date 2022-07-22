Photos | Do you want to see the inside of a space craft?

July 22, 2022 12:12 IST

Along with an interactive model of Gaganyaan, there will be other models of launch vehicles, satellites, space suits and Indian space station. The expo will also offer a dome show, lectures by eminent personalities, display of ISRO models, technologies for human space flight missions, interactive games, science activities and competitions for students.

The movie ‘The Indian Space Odyssey - Sounding rockets to Gaganyaan’ will be screened in the sky theatre. It shows the evolution of ISRO over six decades, visuals on assembly of launch vehicles, astronaut training and mission sequence of Gaganyaan. Live lectures and demonstrations will also be held on various topics by eminent stalwarts.