Photos | Do you want to see the inside of a space craft?

K. Bhagya Prakash July 22, 2022 12:12 IST

Space enthusiasts in Bengaluru will get a peek into some aspects of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) ambitious human space flight project, Gaganyaan, at a ‘Human Space Flight Expo’ organised at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium between July 22 and 24. The expo has been organised by ISRO as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (celebration of 75 years of Independence).

1/7 Human Space Flight Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has organised Human Space Flight Expo, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, at Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium in Bengaluru. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K ISRO Chairman S Somanath and Umamaheshwaran R., Scientific Secretary, looking at the GSLV MKIII launch vehicle, at the Human Space Flight Expo, at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K The exhibition is at Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium in Bengaluru from July 22 to 24, 2022. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K A space suit at the Human Space Flight Expo at Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium in Bengaluru. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K You can check how you would look in the space suit. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K A crew module at the Human Space Flight Expo, at Jawaharlal Nehru planetarium in Bengaluru. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K You don’t want to miss this opportunity to take a good look at the inside of a crew module Photo: Bhagya Prakash K

