ISRO moon mission Chandrayaan-3 second orbit-raising manoeuvre successful

July 17, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

ISRO informed: “The second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) is performed successfully. The spacecraft is now in 41603 km x 226 km orbit. The next firing is planned for tomorrow (July 18) between 2 and 3 p.m. IST.”

The Hindu Bureau

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan 3 took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on July 14, 2023.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the second orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound apogee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3, on July 17.

The manoeuvre was performed by the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru to place the Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft in the 41,603 km x 226 km orbit. This means that Chandrayaan 3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is 226 km away and farthest is at a distance of 41,603 km.

