ISRO gives details on Indo-French TRISHNA mission

ISRO, on the occasion of World Environment Day, on Wednesday provided details about its collaborative endeavour with the French national space agency CNES for the upcoming Thermal Infrared Imaging Satellite for High-resolution Natural Resource Assessment (TRISHNA) mission.

TRISHNA is engineered to deliver high spatial and high temporal resolution monitoring of earth’s surface temperature, emissivity, and biophysical and radiation variables for surface energy budgeting at regional to global scale.

“This mission addresses critical water and food security challenges, focusing on the impacts of human-induced climate change and efficient water resource management through evapotranspiration monitoring,” ISRO said.

TRISHNA’s primary objectives include detailed monitoring of the energy and water budgets of the continental biosphere for quantifying terrestrial water stress and water use and high-resolution observation of water quality and dynamics in coastal and inland waters.

In addition, as secondary objectives, the TRISHNA mission will also help in a comprehensive assessment of urban heat islands, detection of thermal anomalies linked to volcanic activity and geothermal resources, and precise monitoring of snow-melt runoff and glacier dynamics. The mission will also provide valuable data on aerosol optical depth, atmospheric water vapour, and cloud cover.

The scientific and societal benefits of TRISHNA are extensive. In agricultural water management, the mission’s science data products will help to assess irrigation water use, issue advisories for water savings and enhance crop water productivity through efficient and sustainable water management practices, and better micro-watershed management. For climate monitoring, the mission will track key indicators such as droughts, permafrost changes, and evapotranspiration rates.

“Urban planners will benefit from detailed urban heat island maps and heat alerts; while water quality monitoring will aid in detecting pollution in coastal and inland waterbodies. It will also help in identifying sub-marine groundwater discharge at the coastal fringes,” ISRO said.

Additionally, the mission will support the detection of sub-surface fires and assessment of geothermal resources; while cryosphere monitoring will evaluate snow cover and snow-melt patterns, contributing to improved hydrological models.