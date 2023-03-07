ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO conducts parachute deployment tests on rail tracks for Gaganyaan Mission

March 07, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - Bengaluru

These pilot parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan Mission to extract and deploy the main parachutes independently

The Hindu Bureau

ISRO carried out the tests at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, on March 1 and 3, 2023.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has conducted Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation parachutes.

ISRO reported conducting the Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests of the Gaganyaan Pilot and Apex Cover Separation parachutes in cluster configurations at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh, on March 1 and 3.

ISRO added that the first test simulated the clustered deployment of two pilot parachutes. One parachute was subjected to a minimum angle with respect to flow conditions, and the second parachute was subjected to a maximum angle with respect to flow.

These pilot parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan Mission to extract and deploy the main parachutes independently.

The second test simulated the clustered deployment of two ACS parachutes under maximum dynamic pressure conditions. The test also simulated clustered deployment at a 90-degree angle-of-attack-conditions for the crew module. The ACS parachutes are used in the Gaganyaan Mission for separation of the apex cover mounted on the crew module. Both pilot and ACS parachutes were deployed using a pyrotechnic mortar device.

The Gaganyaan parachute system development has been a joint effort by VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram, and Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), Agra.

The Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human space flight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400-km for a 3-day mission, and bringing them back safely to Earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

The first trial (uncrewed flight) for Gaganyaan is being planned by the end of 2023, or early 2024. This will be followed by sending Vyom Mitra, a humanoid, and then with the crew onboard.

