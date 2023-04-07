ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO completes two crucial tests for Gaganyaan mission

April 07, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Bengaluru

ISRO could complete the human-rated L110-G Vikas engine qualification within a relatively short span of three years

The Hindu Bureau

Testing of the Vikas engine was carried out at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri on April 6, 2023.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has completed two key tests for Gaganyaan — the Human Space Flight Programme.

The space agency said that the final long-duration hot test of human-rated L110-G Vikas engine was successfully accomplished for the planned qualification duration of 240 seconds on April 6 at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri.

According to the space agency, the successful completion of this test marks a major milestone in the human space flight programme, Gaganyaan, of ISRO. The air-lit liquid core stage of human-rated launch vehicle (LVM3-G) uses two L110-G Vikas engines in clustered configuration. With this test, all the planned qualification tests of the engine have been completed successfully.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikas engine uses storable propellants in a pump-fed gas generator cycle. Human rated Vikas engine has higher structural margins for sub-systems, improved assembly process and additional measurements for health monitoring. Human rated Vikas engine development hot tests were conducted in a step-by-step manner at Principal Test Stand, IPRC. Nine engines had undergone 14 hot tests with a cumulative duration of 1215 seconds, including four long-duration tests of 240 seconds each.

ISRO added that it could complete the human-rated L110-G Vikas engine qualification within a relatively short span of three years.

Crew module propulsion system test

Gaganyaan has got a bipropellant-based propulsion system for providing 3-axis control (Pitch, Yaw & Roll) to crew module following service module separation during re-entry, i.e. from an altitude of 170 km to 7 km till deployment of the parachute-based deceleration system.

The crew module for the Gaganyaan programme. On April 5, the hot test of the crew module propulsion system for demonstrating nominal re-entry for the duration of 650 seconds was successfully conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. 

It also provides altitude control in the ascent phase abort, if any, from 3 km to 70 km.

On April 5, the hot test of the crew module propulsion system for demonstrating nominal re-entry for the duration of 650 seconds was successfully conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. Prior to this, a series of tests were carried out with six thrusters.

Completing this test is a major step in qualifying the Crew Module Propulsion System for the Gaganyaan programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US