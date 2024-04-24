ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO Chairman to host session on Instagram on April 27

April 24, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath will host a live session on the space agency’s Instagram account @isro.dos on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. He would answer selected questions from the participants.

Students, enthusiasts, and start-ups are invited to submit their questions to Chairman ISRO or ISRO’s X (post using the hashtag #asksomanathisro) or FB or YouTube handles (DM or comment).

ISRO said Mr. Somanath will provide insights and guidance for students interested in pursuing careers in science, engineering, and technology. Questions related to science, space science, and technology, astronomy, space programmes, science or education policies etc. are welcome, the space agency said.

