ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO Chairman S. Somnath gets honorary doctorate

Published - August 13, 2024 09:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presenting honorary doctorate to ISRO Chairman Somanath. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday (August 13) bestowed the honorary doctorate awarded by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belgagavi and the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad on ISRO Chairman S. Somnath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after presenting the award to Dr. Somnath, Mr. Gehlot lauded the exceptional leadership and vision of the ISRO Chairman in propelling India’s space exploration programmes to a new heights.

“His outstanding work in the field of science is a testament to his dedication to the nation’s interests,” the Governor remarked. The Governor also emphasised the importance of continued efforts in advancing space technology and its applications for national interest, urging scientists and researchers to pursue their work with dedication and hard work.

The ceremony was attended by Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Srikar M.S., VTU Vice Chancellor Professor S. Vidyashankar, and Vice Chancellor of Dharwad Agricultural University P.L. Patil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US