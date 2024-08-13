ISRO Chairman S. Somnath gets honorary doctorate

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday (August 13) bestowed the honorary doctorate awarded by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belgagavi and the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad on ISRO Chairman S. Somnath.

Speaking after presenting the award to Dr. Somnath, Mr. Gehlot lauded the exceptional leadership and vision of the ISRO Chairman in propelling India’s space exploration programmes to a new heights.

“His outstanding work in the field of science is a testament to his dedication to the nation’s interests,” the Governor remarked. The Governor also emphasised the importance of continued efforts in advancing space technology and its applications for national interest, urging scientists and researchers to pursue their work with dedication and hard work.

The ceremony was attended by Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Department Principal Secretary Srikar M.S., VTU Vice Chancellor Professor S. Vidyashankar, and Vice Chancellor of Dharwad Agricultural University P.L. Patil.