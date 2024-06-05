ISRO chairman inaugurates facilities at HAL to support LVM3 programme

A state-of-the-art Propellant Tank Production and Computer Numerical Centre (CNC) Machining facility was inaugurated at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Aerospace Division on Wednesday by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath.

ADVERTISEMENT

HAL said the newly established facilities would provide a major boost to ISRO’s ability to meet its growing production needs, particularly for India’s heaviest and most powerful rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark–3 (LMV3).

“Currently, the existing capacity allows for only two LVM3 launches per year, whereas ISRO’s requirements stand at six launches annually. The facilities will address this gap, enabling HAL to manufacture enough critical components to support the production of six LVM3 rockets per year,” HAL said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“HAL has enormous capacities and this potential should be explored in the larger interest of both the organisations. HAL will play a larger role in ISRO’s future missions hence should focus on emerging technologies, designing challenges, and take up end-to-end tasks to ease pressure on ISRO,” Mr. Somanath said.

C.B. Ananthakrishnan, CMD (additional charge), HAL, said the ongoing collaboration with ISRO would accelerate human spaceflight missions and development of Next-Generation Launch Vehicles (NGLV).

During the programme, in a symbolic gesture, the first Gaganyaan Service Module and LVM3 ½ U Isogrid Version Hardware were also handed over to ISRO. The Propellant Tank Production Facility will specialise in the manufacturing of high-performance fuel and oxidiser tanks, critical components for the LVM3 launch vehicle of size 4 m in diameter and up to 15 m in length. The CNC Machining Facility houses advanced Computer Numerical Control machines for handling high-precision fabrication of 4.5 m class Rings and Propellant Tank Domes of LVM3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.