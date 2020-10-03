Bengaluru

ISKCON temple to reopen on October 5

The ISKCON temple will be re-opened for visitors on October 5. The temple was closed for visitors for nearly six months after imposition of the lockdown in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an ISKCON release, the opening hours on weekdays are from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On weekends, the temple will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 8 p.m., the release stated. For details, visit www.iskconbangalore.org

