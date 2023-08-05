August 05, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), based in Bengaluru, has presented a report to the Karnataka government with recommendations for alleviating traffic congestion at the 10 most congested junctions in Bengaluru. The report follows an earlier meeting in June, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar with various stakeholders, to explore ways to reduce traffic bottlenecks in Bengaluru. He sought a feasibility study of city roads, to get a possible solution to decongest Bengaluru traffic.

In its findings, the ISEC draft report outlines a series of long-term and short-term strategies to mitigate traffic congestion at 10 prominent junctions across Bengaluru — Sarakki Junction, Silk Board, Kadubeesanahalli, Tin Factory, Hebbal, Dairy Circle, Goraguntepalya, Banashankari, Iblur and Kumaraswamy Layout.

Following a feasibility study on these 10 junctions, ISEC suggests dedicating ₹25 crore for implementing diverse measures at these intersections. Additionally, the report emphasizes an allocation of ₹8.9 crore specifically for the enhancement of footpaths at eight junctions and clusters.

10 junctions in Bengaluru covered in study

Silk Board Junction Gorguntepalya Junction (Including CMTI Junction) Tin Factory Hebbal Junction Sarakki Junction Banashankari TTMC Kumaraswamy Layout Junction Iblur Junction Kadubeesanahalli Junction Dairy Circle

Source: Institute for Social and Economic Change

What ISCE report recommends

For Sarakki junction, the report suggests short-term improvements involve transitioning from manual signal operation during peak hours to an adaptive traffic signal system. In long-term solutions, it suggested constructing an underpass of 100-150 metre length, and ensure unhindered traffic flow along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

At Kadubeesanahalli junction, the report suggests an alternative route, Adaptive Traffic Signal System, and recommends widening Panathur Road and Kariyammana Agrahara road.

At Dairy Circle Junction, the ISEC report recommends improving pedestrian crossing facilities, regulate private vehicles stopping near Dharmaram College and Karnataka Milk Federation during peak hours, and effective utilisation of skywalk, guard rails on median of the road.

At Goraguntepalya junction, CMTI junction, Hebbal junction, Tin Factory and Kumaraswamy layout junction, the ISEC report offers an array of recommendations to tackle traffic issues encompassing a spectrum of strategies, including technical, regulatory, governance, institutional, and infrastructural solutions.

The ISEC recommends bus stops for private and BMTC buses, and elevated walkways to decongest traffic at Silk Board junction. For Iblur junction, the ISCE study recommends serious consideration for an integrated elevated skywalk, increase the capacity of TTMC, and restrict street vendors and auto parking in and around the junction.

