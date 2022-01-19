ISEC-Bengaluru glows in golden halo on completing 50 years

Bengaluru

19 January 2022 17:11 IST

Governor inaugurates golden jubilee celebrations in Bengaluru; institute to organise functions throughout 2022 to mark golden jubilee

The Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) in Bengaluru, a premier research and training institute in social sciences in India, is organising progammes throughout 2022 to mark its golden jubilee.

On January 19, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the president of the ISEC society, inaugurated the celebrations in a virtual event. He appreciated the institute’s role in formulating policies in various social and economic sectors, which contributed to the upliftment of weaker sections in Karnataka. The institute played the role of a catalyst while guiding the Karnataka Government in formulating policies in agriculture, finance, rural development, administration, governance and poverty reduction.

“The institute completed 50 years of its existence, and has contributed significantly towards social science research in Karnataka and in India,” the Governor said.

In his welcome address, Sukhadeo Thorat, chairman,Board of Governors,said that Prof. V.K.R.V. Rao started the institute in three rooms of his residence on January 20, 1972. The institute started functioning from its present campus on April 11, 1976. Prof. Thorat urged the government to upgrade the status of the institute to a State public research university or a deemed public State university or institution of national importance, such as IIT, with the right to award a degree.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan congratulated ISEC faculty members for their academic achievements and research. Professor D. Rajasekhar, director of ISEC, proposed the vote of thanks.

Located in a 16-hectare campus at Nagarabhavi, ISEC is an autonomous research body.Prof. V.K.R.V. Raohad handpicked the best social scientist from across India while developing the institute in the initial years.

During its 50-year journey, the institute completed 934 projects in various aspects of social sciences. Faculty members published 237 books and nearly 2,000 research papers. A total of 257 candidates obtained doctoral degrees. A total of 14 social scientists served as directors of the institute.

Recalling the contributions of the institute, former director R.S. Deshpande said, “The institute’s students are placed in the best academic institutions and universities across the world. The impact of the institute’s research work on the economic and social policy of India, and in Karnataka, is indelible. It has earned the position of one of the top-most social science research institutes in India.”