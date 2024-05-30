Is your helmet good enough to save your head? Often not, say police and experts

The fear of being caught for traffic rule violation has indeed compelled many two-wheeler riders to wear helmets. But one cursory look at riders at any traffic junction in Bengaluru shows that more than half the riders have on their heads non-standard helmets, designed solely to evade the eye of law, with little concern for the safety of their own heads.

In recent years, Bengaluru has witnessed a troubling surge in road fatalities, a significant portion of which has been attributed to the use of non-standard helmets and helmet-less riders.

A study by Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) in February this year revealed that 80% of riders in Bengaluru wear helmets. However, only 25%-30% of them wear standard helmets.

Despite stringent traffic regulations and awareness campaigns, many riders continue to opt for substandard protective gear, often prioritising cost and convenience over safety. A report by BTP reveals an increase in deaths by 21%, due to the use of non-standard helments.

The BTP report says that fatality of bike riders surged by 21% between 2021-2023, despite wearing helmets. The report said that 369 fatalities were reported from 2023 alone and death of riders without helmets of any kind were only 184.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that 50% of the violations recorded by the BTP were related to helmet violations, “We have been urging and enforcing the use of standard helmets. I request people to do so, as they are risking their own lives. When you look at the violations recorded by us, 50% of them are related to helmet violations. We are trying our bit and we know that much more needs to be done, but people need to understand that their safety is in their own hands and nobody else’s.”

Neurological issues

Dr. G. Gururaj, former director, of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), said that the use of non-standard helmets can lead to severe neurological complications.

A head injury can vary from a minor state of concussion to a very severe state of brain hemorrhage and other complications like partial memory loss, speech problems, cognition and more that are very hard to treat. “In any two-wheeler crash the rider or pillion is ejected sideways or forward, either way they hit an object. The impact of any road crash is because of the amount of energy generated by the crash and transferred to the human body, a helmet absorbs this energy by the cushioning of the helmet on the inner layer and the outer shell protects from the hard impact,” he explained.

Citing the study by NIMHANS and the BTP that revealed that only 25-30% of riders in Bengaluru wear standard helmets, he said, “Many riders wear poor quality helmets. We noticed that many commuters or pillion riders wear cap helmets, cricket helmets or horse-riding helmets. It is important for people to understand that when you engage in crashes with these kinds of helmets it can lead to severe brain injury or sometimes even death on the spot.”

Dr. Jagdish Chattnalli, founder of Neuro Spine Doctor, and a trauma neurosurgeon at Sparsh Hospital, said, “It is important to understand that even standard helmets can break on impact, but that does not mean that you use a non-standard helmet. The role of a helmet is to absorb energy and give away energy, not transfer energy into the brain. This is something that nonstandard helmets cannot perform. Cap helmets, especially, are extremely harmful as they do not protect delicate areas of the head. The weakest area of the skull is the temple area (side of the head between the forehead and ears). The bone is comparatively thinner in this area which can be easily damaged during an impact,” he said.

He also said riders should make sure they buy the right size of helmet, which sits snug. A helmet that is too loose or too tight will not give the required protection for the head, said the doctor.

Long-term impact

Non-standard helmets are not just unsafe for riding but also have additional consequences over the long run, explained Dr. Chattnalli. “We have noticed that the low-quality helmets are leading to cervical spine (neck region of the spine) injuries among many riders even in minor impact. A helmet is made with certain materials and weights kept in mind. Non-standard helmets do not follow the required weight and material norms. With such helmets, and even with standard helmets if the chin strap is not strapped appropriately, it causes a pulling effect on the neck leading to injuries to the cervical spine,” he warned.

How good is AI-based traffic surveillance?

In an effort to upgrade traffic management and enforce rules among motorists in a contactless manner, in December, 2022, the BTP launched the Intelligence Traffic Management System (ITMS) and installed them at 50 junctions across the city.

This system enabled the traffic police to auto detect traffic violations which include exceeding speed limit, red-light violations, helmet-less riding, driving while using mobile phones, and so on. The ITMS consists of artificial intelligence and enables solutions with 250 automatic numberplate recognition cameras and 80 red-light violation detection cameras installed at 50 junctions to detect violations. Despite the use of ITMS, violations in the city continue to increase along with fatalities.

Traffic expert M.N. Srihari believes that the traffic police must implement stricter fines for regular violators and employ more traffic police personnel who can be physically present to fine violators. “Some experts suggest a separate lane for two-wheeler commuters to ease traffic and to reduce the impact of accidents. But most roads in Bengaluru are very narrow, with parking on either side. If the infrastructure can be improved, and commuters also follow safety precautions, a separate two-wheeler lane may help,” he explained.

He believes that not all violations or accidents can be avoided by using cameras and booking a case. It is important that violators are fined strictly. “If the BTP can double the fine for a violator with more than three cases, then commuters will be more aware and start using standard helmets and follow other rules too,” he added.

However, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), disagreed with the need of police to be present on roads round the clock.

“We do physical enforcement on violations or offences like one way driving, drink and drive cases, footpath riding, auto rickshaws overcharging etc. as they can not be done through automated enforcement. These are cases that cause problems for other commuters and pedestrians, and need immediate intervention, but violations related to helmets do not need physical intervention all the time,” he said.

Using ITM systems the traffic police have booked around 30 lakh cases last year, that involved helmet violation cases too. “Multiple fining is happening through contactless enforcement, but I disagree that the police must be on the road round the clock. It is not feasible. Fear of law and fear of losing life should be more important than fear of police for commuters. It is one’s own responsibility to take safety measures,“ said Anucheth.