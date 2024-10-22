Irregularities in approval for nursing colleges alleged

Former syndicate members of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and several social activists have raised concerns about nursing colleges allegedly receiving approval despite failing to meet basic infrastructure requirements.

They have submitted a complaint to the government, calling for a thorough investigation into the approvals granted by the university during its 189th syndicate meeting, which recently cleared the establishment of new nursing colleges across the State.

Shivakumar, a social activist and one of the complainants, stated, “We have obtained documents from at least 20 colleges, and it has been clearly established that none of them meet the requirement of having a 100-bedded hospital, which is a key criterion for setting up a nursing college.”

He further alleged that despite the Local Inspection Committees identifying deficiencies during their visits to these colleges, the syndicate still approved them.

Venugopal K.N., a former RGUHS syndicate member, added that while they currently have documents from 20 colleges, the number could rise if a full investigation is conducted.

In response to these allegations, the university’s Vice Chancellor, M.K. Ramesh, denied any violations and urged the complainants to submit the relevant documents. “If there are any complaints of irregularities, we will carry out surprise inspections and take appropriate action,” he assured.

