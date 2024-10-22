GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Irregularities in approval for nursing colleges alleged

Published - October 22, 2024 06:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former syndicate members of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and several social activists have raised concerns about nursing colleges allegedly receiving approval despite failing to meet basic infrastructure requirements.

They have submitted a complaint to the government, calling for a thorough investigation into the approvals granted by the university during its 189th syndicate meeting, which recently cleared the establishment of new nursing colleges across the State.

Shivakumar, a social activist and one of the complainants, stated, “We have obtained documents from at least 20 colleges, and it has been clearly established that none of them meet the requirement of having a 100-bedded hospital, which is a key criterion for setting up a nursing college.”

He further alleged that despite the Local Inspection Committees identifying deficiencies during their visits to these colleges, the syndicate still approved them.

Venugopal K.N., a former RGUHS syndicate member, added that while they currently have documents from 20 colleges, the number could rise if a full investigation is conducted.

In response to these allegations, the university’s Vice Chancellor, M.K. Ramesh, denied any violations and urged the complainants to submit the relevant documents. “If there are any complaints of irregularities, we will carry out surprise inspections and take appropriate action,” he assured.

Published - October 22, 2024 06:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.