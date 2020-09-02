IPS officer in ICU after gun misfires

Bengaluru

02 September 2020 23:24 IST

Senior police officer and Chairman of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation R.P. Sharma sustained bullet injuries at his residence in Kothanur on Wednesday, when his service weapon misfired while he was cleaning it. The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. “He sustained injuries on his chest and neck. He is in the ICU,” said a police official. The IPS officer is expected to retire by the end of the year. Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, visited the hospital.

