Bengaluru

IPS officer in ICU after gun misfires

Senior police officer and Chairman of the Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation R.P. Sharma sustained bullet injuries at his residence in Kothanur on Wednesday, when his service weapon misfired while he was cleaning it. The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m. “He sustained injuries on his chest and neck. He is in the ICU,” said a police official. The IPS officer is expected to retire by the end of the year. Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, visited the hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 11:25:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ips-officer-in-icu-after-gun-misfires/article32508469.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story