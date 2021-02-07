IPS officer alleges dowry harassment by IFS officer husband

FIR registered against accused and his family

An IPS officer from Karnataka, Vartika Katiyar, has filed a complaint with the police alleging that she was a victim of dowry-related harassment and physical torture perpetuated by her husband, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer, and his family. Based on her complaint, the Cubbon Park police on February 1 registered a case against IFS officer Niteen Subhash Yeola and his family members under the Dowry Prohibition Act, and also for assault, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Yeola is currently serving in New Delhi. In her complaint, Ms. Katiyar said she tied the knot with Yeola in November 2011 at Bhusaval in Maharashtra. The entire expenses of the engagement and marriage were reportedly borne by her parents. She alleged that even at the time of their marriage, her husband and his relatives demanded and forced her parents to give them gold ornaments.

“After three months of marriage, the complainant’s husband and his family members demanded money from her and threatened to end the marriage if she failed to give them ₹3 lakh. She transferred ₹3 lakh to their account,” said a police officer.

However, the blackmail and abuse allegedly continued. In 2012, Yeola reportedly went to her grandmother’s house in Uttar Pradesh and borrowed ₹5 lakh, which was not returned. She also cited instances of physical and mental torture.

One such alleged instance took place in 2016 during a visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, she told the police. He allegedly hit her with a marble box as a result of which she suffered a fracture on her hand. On many occasions, her in-laws allegedly demanded ₹35 lakh as dowry to purchase a house

“We have registered an FIR. As the incident occurred in New Delhi where the accused officer is based, the case will be transferred to the jurisdictional Delhi police for further investigation,” said a senior police officer.