Investigation in one murder helps Kengeri police crack another

The interrogation of the two accused for the murder of a 35-year-old pourakarmika, who was strangulated and his body dumped in a storm water drain, has led the Kengeri police to crack another murder case, where a construction labourer was killed in a similar manner in Srinivapura village in March this year.

The murder came to light when the duo was taken to the spot as part of investigation in the first crime, where a few residents identified them. They told the police that they saw the two tearing posters, put up by the police, seeking help from the public to identify the body which was recovered from the drain on March 12.

When questioned, the duo allegedly confessed to killing Shivakumar, a 30-year-old labourer, and robbing him of Rs. 2,000.

According to the police, Pratap (20) and Madesha (22) were working as housekeeping staff at a private firm. They had killed Puttaswamy (35), a pourakarmika, after the latter repeatedly nagged them with threats of marrying Pratap's sister.

Enraged, Pratap decided to teach him a lesson and called Puttaswamy to an isolated place in Srinivasapura on the pretext talking to him. When Puttaswamy came to the spot, the duo overpowered and strangulated him to death before dumping his body in a storm water drain.

The police have also arrested Raju, Pratap's father, on charges of abetting the crime.

Further investigations also revealed that the duo was also involved in a theft at a house in Srinivasapura.