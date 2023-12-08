Invest Karnataka Conclave-2022 attracted investment worth ₹5,41,369 crore: M.B. Patil

December 08, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Invest Karnataka Conclave, the State’s investment exploratory exercise, held in 2022 resulted in attracting investment proposals worth ₹5,41,369 crore, said M.B. Patil, Large and Medium Industries Minister, while responding to a query by M. Chandrappa, Holalkere MLA, during the Legislative Assembly session at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Friday.

The Minister also mentioned that the government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 57 companies.

Referring to the Hubballi FMCG Conclave, he stated that the event had facilitated MoUs with 16 companies, involving investment proposals worth ₹1,275 crore.

According to Mr. Patil, the green hydrogen sector accounted for 38%, and the renewable energy sector accounted for 35% of these proposals.

He further said, seven projects proposed during Invest Karnataka Conclave-2022 and three proposed at Hubballi FMCG Conclave have been approved by the State-Level Single Window Agency (SLSWA).

According to regulations, industries receiving government incentives should ensure 100% employment for Kannadigas in ‘D’ category jobs and 70% employment in all job categories, he clarified.