Intruder tries to sexually assault 9-year-old in Bengaluru

The Bellandur police are on the lookout for an unidentified man who attempted to sexually assault a nine-year-old girl sleeping in her apartment in Haraluru in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused gained entry into the apartment through the window and escaped soon after the victim woke up and screamed for help, the police said. Her parents later found that the accused had ransacked the wardrobes of the house, but nothing was missing.

The police have taken up a POCSO case against the unknown person and efforts are on to track him down.

The police are questioning the security guard of the apartment and verifying the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused.

