Internet and Mobile Association of India urges Transport Department to reconsider uniform pricing for taxis

February 15, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has urged the Transport Department to reconsider their announcement of uniform pricing for taxis and requested for a consultation with industries to address the concerns that led to the decision.

The IAMAI represents over 600 digital service providers, including many ride-hailing apps.

In a notification issued on February 3, the State government stated that cab aggregators were not allowed to charge any extra fees beyond the officially set ones. The new fare structure ranged between a base price of ₹100 and ₹130 for vehicles of different values. This structure basically means that there is no place for surge pricing.

In a letter to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, the association has said that the removal of dynamic pricing will have “a chilling impact” on Karnataka’s mobility ecosystem. It is also noted that the State government notification has not considered the demarcation between city taxis which are hailed on streets and app-based operators according to the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019.

“It is important to note that the Central government took into consideration the fact that web-based transportation aggregation companies are different and more tech-enabled than normal street ride hailing. Hence, the inclusion of aggregators under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 which provided special license conditions on platforms. In fact, the Karnataka Transport Department also acknowledged this difference by introducing separate rules and fare notification specifically for aggregator operations,” the letter said.

Owing to the convenience apps provide with regard to doorstep pick-up, GPS tracking and other tech enabled features, the members have said that the fares of aggregator taxis should not be identical to traditional taxis. While street-hailed taxis are not subjected to GST, the rides booked through aggregator apps are, according to the letter.

The removal of dynamic pricing can also impact the demand and supply, while also undermining the livelihood of drivers, who depend on the flexibility that they get in peak hours and non-peak hours, the association said.

“We request you to kindly reconsider and revise the notification to the extent of providing a dynamic pricing on the fares for matching supply with demand for ride hailing aggregator operations. Our prayer for dynamic pricing is beneficial for the drivers and the customers looking for adequate compensation and enhanced services respectively,” the letter said.