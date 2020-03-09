International Women’s Day: For women, by women police officers

Maintaining law and order is their primary mandate, but the the city police – led by women officers – have been taking up initiatives to help women citizens reclaim public spaces, be fearless about opening up and filing complaints, and also help women police personnel cope with menstruation and pregnancy while on duty.

“This is the need of the hour. We are trying to help women get the freedom to walk freely and fearlessly in public places,” said Nisha James, DCP (Administration).

This week, walls at public places were painted white with messages written on them to inspire women and children to walk without fear and hesitation as a part of the ‘walk free’ initiative launched jointly by the National Commission for Women and the city police. The messages contain a guide to ‘unapologetic walking’ and also awareness about various forms of sexual harassment.

Isha Pant, former DCP, South East, and presently deputed at the command centre, had launched a dedicated police team comprising men and women to perform skits and street plays to create awareness on women’s rights. This opened up a series of interactions where women could open up about their woes. With the inputs gathered, Ms. Pant launched the ‘safe hangouts’ initiative for women at eight places in her division.

The police, with the help of civic agencies, provided basic infrastructure that was required for the initiative.

In South division, DCP Rohini Katoch Sepat launched the ‘Aache banni’ programme by organising friendly games for women with women police personnel. Ms. Sepat also launched the ‘Akka thayi’ programme for working women of the unorganised sector to redress their concerns.

Acknowledging that many women are scared to come forward to file a complaint, the police carried complaint boxes and helped women write their complaints and put them in the box. Women police personnel have been asked to set up WhatsApp groups with working women to redress their grievances, Ms. Sepat said.

Sara Fathima, DCP, Traffic, North division, launched a workshop to educate traffic policewomen about menstruation and pregnancy while on duty.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, on the eve of International Women's Day, directed the police to identify girl students who had excelled in academics last year, felicitate them and put them in charge of the jurisdictional police station for an hour to honour them. The police station staff have been asked to organise a ‘shakti walk’ with girl students taking the lead.