International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore gets 12B status from UGC

The International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB) has been granted the 12B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC) under Section 12 of the UGC Act, 1956.

The 12B status brings with it numerous benefits to the institution like Central funding for research and development initiatives, academic autonomy to innovate and excel in curricula and pedagogy, scholarships for students and infrastructure development, international collaborations and NAAC accreditation.

“This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in our institution’s journey, as it opens up enhanced opportunities for research and development (R&D) funding from government bodies. With this status, IIITB is now eligible to receive financial assistance to further advance our research endeavours, particularly in specialised and emerging fields such as translatable research. This support will further bolster the ongoing research initiatives by our faculty and students,” said Debabrata Das, Director, IIITB.

He also said: “This recognition not only affirms our commitment to academic excellence and research innovation but also strengthens our capacity to contribute to the broader scientific community and address critical challenges through cutting-edge research.”

