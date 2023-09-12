International flight operations begin at KIA Terminal 2 in Bengaluru

September 12, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Bengaluru

International flight services from Terminal-2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru commenced on September 12.

Saudi Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah was the first to arrive at T2. This will be followed by an Oman Air flight from Muscat at 2.05 p.m. followed by two Indigo flights from Bangkok and Colombo at 2.30 p.m. and 4.05 p.m., respectively. A Royal Nepal Airlines flight will arrive from Kathmandu at 4.30 pm.

The first international departure will be a Saudi Airlines flight, which will leave KIA at 11.50 a.m. After the Saudi Airlines flight, Indigo flights to Colombo and Male are scheduled to leave at 12.10 p.m. and 1.05 p.m., respectively, followed by an Oman Air flight to Muscat at 3.40 p.m., and a Royal Nepal Airlines flight to Kathmandu at 5.30 p.m.

The duty-free shop was inaugurated at T2.

Apart from international flights, domestic flights of four airlines — AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara — will also operate from T2.

T2 was initially set to commence its international operations on August 31. However, a day before international flight operations were to start at T2, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that the proposed shifting of international operations to T2 had been postponed.

T2 is referred to as ‘Terminal in a Garden’, and has been designed as a tribute to the ‘Garden City’ of Bengaluru.

The construction of the terminal began in October, 2018, with BIAL planning to build it in two phases. Phase 1, covering 255,645 square metres, will cater to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), while the second phase, which is in the planning stage, would be able to handle 20 MPPA. Once both phases are complete, T2 will be able to handle 70 MPPA.