HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

International flight operations begin at KIA Terminal 2 in Bengaluru

Saudi Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah was the first to arrive at T2

September 12, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
T2 is referred to as ‘Terminal in a Garden’, and has been designed as a tribute to the ‘Garden City’ of Bengaluru.

T2 is referred to as ‘Terminal in a Garden’, and has been designed as a tribute to the ‘Garden City’ of Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

International flight services from Terminal-2 (T2) of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru commenced on September 12.

Saudi Airlines flight SV 866 from Jeddah was the first to arrive at T2. This will be followed by an Oman Air flight from Muscat at 2.05 p.m. followed by two Indigo flights from Bangkok and Colombo at 2.30 p.m. and 4.05 p.m., respectively. A Royal Nepal Airlines flight will arrive from Kathmandu at 4.30 pm.

The first international departure will be a Saudi Airlines flight, which will leave KIA at 11.50 a.m. After the Saudi Airlines flight, Indigo flights to Colombo and Male are scheduled to leave at 12.10 p.m. and 1.05 p.m., respectively, followed by an Oman Air flight to Muscat at 3.40 p.m., and a Royal Nepal Airlines flight to Kathmandu at 5.30 p.m. 

The duty-free shop was inaugurated at T2.

Apart from international flights, domestic flights of four airlines — AirAsia, Air India, Star Air, and Vistara — will also operate from T2.

T2 was initially set to commence its international operations on August 31. However, a day before international flight operations were to start at T2, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) announced that the proposed shifting of international operations to T2 had been postponed.

T2 is referred to as ‘Terminal in a Garden’, and has been designed as a tribute to the ‘Garden City’ of Bengaluru.

The construction of the terminal began in October, 2018, with BIAL planning to build it in two phases. Phase 1, covering 255,645 square metres, will cater to 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA), while the second phase, which is in the planning stage, would be able to handle 20 MPPA. Once both phases are complete, T2 will be able to handle 70 MPPA.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.